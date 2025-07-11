Demand for access to Swapnabhor park: Seniors-only status questioned

A protest meet took place in front of Swapnabhor, New Town’s only park for the 50-plus, last Saturday. The agitators want the park to be stripped of the seniors-only status.

The park shares its premises with a club by the same name, offering membership exclusively to 50-plus residents of New Town. Across the road in front there is Snehodiya, a senior living facility, promoted by Hidco, which runs the club as well. Snehodiya residents and Swapnabhor members are allowed access to the park as are all 50-plus visitors.

But the protesters are unhappy with the age restriction. “This is a public infrastructure. It does not make sense to deny others the right to entry. A lady with a pram was refused recently. BF Block does not have any other public space. Residents of the block adjoining the park, especially children, should have the right to it,” claimed Saptarshi Deb, who lives a stone’s throw away from the park. “Denying children entry is an infringement of a child’s right to play,” he claimed.

The park is used by a laughing club of senior citizens and senior morning walkers when it opens at 6am. It stays open all day and in the afternoon, aged folk sit and chat. “This is a waste of public resources. If they allow in children at least in the weekends, the place would liven up,” Deb said.

This is precisely what the elderly are afraid of. “We are perturbed ever since we saw the political flag and the banner hung at the gate with the demand. This is one place where we can walk or sit and chat without worrying over a football being kicked our way or a child running into us. We also enjoy the peace and serenity of the ambience. There are so many other parks in adjoining blocks. Why must our safe haven be snatched away?” a 79-year-old member of Swapnabhor said. “Even our fellow members, who stay in BF Block themselves, are opposed to the idea,” added a Snehodiya resident who did not wish to be named.

Another elderly resident pointed to Apur Sansar Park, right behind Snehodiya, and Smritibon, an even bigger park, adjacent to it where children can play. “Many of us have walking impediments, some are also on crutches. But children can surely go to the next block and play, if they are accompanied by an adult,” she argued.

While children are allowed into Swapnobhor park with a grandparent, they are not eligible if they are alone or with a parent.

According to official sources, restrictions on entry of junior age groups was imposed after a senior citizen complained in writing to the authorities about coming across a young couple caught in public display of affection in the park. The rule was revised after that in June 2023. Even the entry fee of Rs 10 was done away with. “We don’t even allow picnics there,” said an official.

The block has another public space in the form of the New Town fairground. “But that stays locked when it is not let out for events. We do not mind if that space is opened for use of local residents when there is no booking,” Deb said.

But the fairground is managed by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA). With the two authorities in New Town — Hidco and NKDA — now bifurcated under two departments with separate decision-makers — a deputation submitted to Hidco is unlikely to reach NKDA.

The deputation is being forwarded to Hidco Bhavan and a reaction is awaited.

