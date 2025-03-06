DCP rank for 11 non-IPS officers as part of new promotion policy

Eleven assistant commissioners of police who have risen through the ranks of Kolkata Police have been elevated to the rank of deputy commissioner as part of a recent state government policy to promote seasoned investigating officers to assist the divisional deputy commissioners of police and share

responsibilities.

The move follows a cabinet decision taken in February to promote non-IPS officers to the rank of deputy commissioners of police and strengthen the administration of Kolkata Police.

The promoted officers have been posted as deputy commissioners of police (II) and (III) in the different divisions of Kolkata Police following a formal order issued on March 4.

“The Governor is pleased to appoint the following officers in the State Service to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Non-IPS), Investigating Cadre, Kolkata, on promotion and on transfer...” the order stated.

Some of the promoted officers joined their offices on Wednesday.

“These officers were very senior assistant commissioners of Kolkata Police who have served different police stations as officers in charge and are thorough with handling investigations as well as tackling law and order,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer. “They bring with them a wealth of experience.”

A section of senior officers said a policy to promote assistant commissioners from both investigating and non-investigating cadres of Kolkata Police was drawn up as a part of the police reforms.

Earlier, only a few very senior assistant commissioners would occasionally make it to the rank of deputy commissioner.

“Now, there is a clear government policy to promote assistant commissioners from both cadres to the rank of deputy commissioners of police. The idea is to motivate mid-level officers to perform better and rise to a higher rank”, the officer said.

With the incumbent deputy commissioners of police remaining busy handling regular law and order situations, a section of senior police officers felt there was a need for another set of deputy commissioners who would oversee the administration of the police divisions. These officers could pitch in when the deputy commissioner of police of a division is out of his office performing law and order duties.

“A deputy commissioner may turn up at a crime scene and assist the investigators for a day. But he often can’t monitor the probe regularly. This is where the experienced officers would pitch in,” said a senior officer at Lalbazar.

The new DCs

Pratap Biswas: DCP (II) East division

Siddhartha Dutta: DCP(II) South Division

Partha Pratim Das: DCP (II) Port Division

Subhasish Bhattacharjee: DCP (II) North Division

Santanu Chattopadhyay: DCP (III) Central Division

Manab Chandra Das: DCP (II) Bhangar Division

Mohammad Nurul Absar: DC(II) Detective Department

Partha Mukherjee: DCP (III) North Division

Alok Choudhury: DCP (II) SouthWest Division

Premjeet Chowdhury: DCP (III) South Division

Piyus Kundu: DCP (II) Eastern Suburban Division