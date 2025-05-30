Dance divine, in silence

The fifth All Bengal Cultural Festival for Deaf Children was held at Bidyut Bhavan auditorium recently, with students competing in a number of events. Organised by the Society for the Deaf, it featured six special schools from across the state.

The show commenced with a series of group dances by speech and hearing-impaired students. Out of these, CF Block-based Ideal School for Deaf was declared the winner for its colourful dandia and garba presentations.

“The performances touched the heart. The students proved that with proper training and guidance, they are just as capable as mainstream students,” said Prasanta Chatterjee, a director and choreographer, and one of the jury members at the event.

The dances were followed by group mime competitions. Here too, the Salt Lake school finished second, behind Behala Naba Proyas.

“My 12-year-old twin boys, Ishan and Imon, have been very excited to take part in the mimes. Both are hearing-impaired, and I am trying to empower them through all-round training and development. The teachers at Ideal School for Deaf are doing their best,” said Mumpi Sarkar, who brings her kids from Habra to Salt Lake.

“I’m so proud of our students! The mime artistes were great but the dancers exceeded my expectations. Picking up dance steps is tough for the deaf and mute, but these girls mastered the steps,” said principal Swati Chakraborty Dutta.

Rupa Das, a dance instructor at the school, said the students put in their best when inspired by the theme of their act. “They practise regularly and feel motivated after winning. They remember the steps through counting and lip-reading. Other students at the school have a knack for drawing, mehendi art, and athletics too,” she said.

Chairman of the Society for the Deaf, Shibapada Chakraborty, said infrastructure for the children get limited due to financial constraints. “The students deserve the best. Support from the government, corporate sectors and well-wishers could help in providing them with facilities,” said Chakraborty, who is also a former principal of the CF Block school.