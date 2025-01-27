Cycle van-puller killed in road accident on BT Road, doctor arrested after CCTV scan

A city doctor has been arrested for allegedly causing a road accident on BT Road on Saturday evening that killed a cycle van-puller.

Police said the doctor was trying to flee with the vehicle when it hit another.

The man at the wheel, who abandoned the car and tried to flee, was arrested after police scanned CCTV footage.

“He was identified as Debojit Biswas, a third-year postgraduate trainee at a government medical college in the city,” an officer said.

The police said Biswas’s car was moving north through BT Road towards Sinthee More at a high speed when it hit the cycle van.

“While trying to flee, the car hit a stationary vehicle. The offending vehicle came to a halt after hitting the second vehicle. The man at the wheel, later identified as a doctor, tried to flee,” said an officer of Cossipore police station.

The van-puller, identified as Jagadish, was critically injured. He was taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Cossipore police station. The police said they seized the offending vehicle and tracked down its owner, who was at the wheel, with the help of its registration number.

“Debojit Biswas, the owner of the vehicle, is a doctor. He was arrested at his home on Saturday night,” the officer said.

The investigation of the case has been taken over by the fatal squad of the traffic department of Kolkata Police.

After Biswas was produced before the Sealdah court on Sunday, his lawyer said his client had dozed off after working for 48 hours at the hospital.

Biswas has been granted bail.

The police said the offending vehicle would be sent for tests to ascertain whether a snag led to the accidents.