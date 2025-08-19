Drunk driver in Mercedes-Benz hits Park Street pedestrian

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a Mercedes-Benz on Park Street on Sunday night, police said.

The pedestrian has been admitted to a hospital with multiple blood clots in his brain, police said.

The person at the wheel of the car, whom police identified as Ramanshu Rateria, was allegedly driving in an intoxicated state.

Police sources said his alcohol test had revealed that he had consumed more than double the permissible limit of alcohol before taking the driving seat.

The car hit the pedestrian near the crossing of Loudon Street and Park Street, a police officer said.

“Its occupants — a man and two women — fled the spot, leaving the car behind, the officer said.

“The occupants abandoned the car on the road and fled. The injured person was first taken to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SSKM Hospital. Later, it was found he had multiple clots in his brain,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police’s traffic department.

The person at the wheel was identified through the registration plate on the car.

The Mercedes-Benz has been seized, police said.

Rateria was arrested sometime later.

The police said they have analysed the CCTV footage of the area and found that the car was moving at a high speed when it hit the pedestrian. “It appeared that the driver had lost control and had hit the pedestrian,” said an officer.

Rateria was produced before a court on Monday and has been sent to judicial remand.

He has been charged under section of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.