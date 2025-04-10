‘Cover-up’ probe: CBI quizzes officials and postgraduate trainees of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

CBI officers have resumed talking to officials and postgraduate trainees of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as part of its investigation to find out whether there was any attempt to cover up the rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9 last year, sources in the agency said.

A single bench of Calcutta High Court is hearing the RG Kar rape and murder case following a petition by the slain doctor’s parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next hearing is scheduled on April 23.

Sources said a CBI team visited the hospital onTuesday.

They spoke to the security supervisor on night shift on August 8 and recorded his statement. The probe team had spoken to him earlier as well, the sources said.

“The response time of the security personnel and that of the RG Kar administration in informing the local police station in Tala after the body was found is significant,” a senior CBI officer said, not giving further details.

Preliminary findings had revealed that the doctor’s body was found in the seminar hall around 10.10am on August 9, 2024.

The Tala police station outpost on the hospitalpremises was the first to be alerted. Then the police station itself. A team from the homicide wing of Kolkata Police’s detective department reached after that. An“unnatural death” probe was initiated.

The cause of her death and the rape were revealed in the post-mortem later, on the evening of August 9.

Besides the security supervisor, the visiting CBI team briefly spoke to the current RG Kar principal and vice principal. Neither of them was around when the incident occurred.

The then RG Kar principal, Sandip Ghosh, is incustody.

Tuesday’s exercise was the CBI’s attempt to understand the post-offence conduct, a section of senior officers said.

Sources in the central agency said the probe team also plans to speak to some postgraduate trainees who were present when the slain junior doctor’s post-mortem was done in the hospital’s morgue.

In March, during the last hearing at Calcutta High Court, the CBI counsel had told Justice Tirthankar Ghosh that the agency was trying to find out if there was a larger conspiracy and whether any attempt was made to cover up the crime.