MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

Cops start case against 60-year-old man for allegedly chopping Mahua tree at Patuli

“The man was found chopping the tree by one of the officers of Patuli police station while he was on the rounds. The man could not give any satisfactory answer after the officer sought an explanation,” said an officer of Patuli police station

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 30.05.25, 10:36 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Police have started a case against a man who was allegedly found chopping a Mahua tree at Patuli’s Birji Purba Para on Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the man as Subal Sardar, 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The man was found chopping the tree by one of the officers of Patuli police station while he was on the rounds. The man could not give any satisfactory answer after the officer sought an explanation,” said an officer of Patuli police station.

Anyone in Calcutta who wants to cut a tree must obtain a no-objection certificate from the forest department as well as from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said the police. In this case, the man had no such permissions.

Police started a case against the man and informed the forest department, as the offence was cognizable under sections of the West Bengal Trees (Protection and Conservation in Non-Forest Area) Act, 2006.

Sources in the forest department said cutting a tree is allowed only if the tree is found to be causing any damage to a building’s structure, or the branches are dangerously getting entwined with any source of electricity and may cause an accident.

The rules also include planting multiple saplings for every tree that has to be cut down, only under specific conditions as permitted by law.

RELATED TOPICS

Tree Felling Patuli Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump’s tariffs after trade court blocks them

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said it was pausing the lower court's ruling to consider the government's appeal, and ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9
Rajnath Singh speaks at the CII summit in New Delhi on Thursday
Quote left Quote right

India showed restraint on Pakistan, could have inflicted more damage during Operation Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT