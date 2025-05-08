Cop meet to check ‘war preparedness’

Senior officers of the state police met virtually on Wednesday to discuss their preparedness in the wake of the Indian forces’ strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Director-general of police Rajeev Kumar held a video conference with the senior officers to stress the need to keep the police control rooms ready and increase liaison with agencies like the civil defence, army, air force, and the navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attendees were asked to ready the control rooms and exchange numbers with the armed forces,” said sources in the state home department.

During the meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes, police chiefs were asked to maintain vigil over vital installations in their jurisdiction.

As many as 17 areas across Bengal have been identified as civil defence districts. The list includes Greater Calcutta.

On Tuesday, the central government announced plans to hold mock drills to prepare pockets identified as sensitive. A large portion of Bengal, including Calcutta, comes in that bracket.

After attending a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that certain points have been shared with the state. She added that the police and the district administration had been alerted.

Sources said the police had yet to issue any guidelines on the response of civilians to the siren or any exigency emerging out of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

“We will issue guidelines once there is a little more clarity,” said a Bengal police officer.