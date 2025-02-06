Cop found dead inside court with bullet injury, preliminary report suggests suicide

A constable of Kolkata Police who was posted as the personal security officer of a judge of the 8th Bench of the city civil court, was found dead on the ground floor of the court building early on Wednesday, police said.

A bullet had pierced his forehead. His service revolver with some unused live cartridges was found near the body. The police suspect that the constable had committed suicide.

The body of Gopal Kumar Nath, 45, was found seated on a plastic chair on the ground floor of the city civil court building on Kiran Shankar Roy Road around 7am on Wednesday.

The court premises that remain busy throughout the day are usually deserted at night and early in the mornings.

Nath was declared dead at a hospital.

Police said his mobile phone, wallet and glasses were on another chair close to

him.

“The death was suicidal in nature according to the preliminary post-mortem report,” said a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police.

Nath, who lived in Belghoria on the northern fringes of the city, is survived by his wife and two children.

Originally attached to the Reserve Force of the city police, Nath was sent on deputation as a personal security officer of a judge in 2022, the police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that he did not return home on Tuesday night and stayed on the court premises. His body was found around 7 in the morning,” said an officer of Hare Street police station where an unnatural death case has been started.

A senior police officer said the court staff and sentries on duty early on Wednesday would be examined to find out if anyone saw anything.

The family of the deceased did not lodge any complaint till Wednesday evening.