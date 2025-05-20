Contempt rules against Trinamul Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

A three-judge special bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday issued contempt rules against Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and eight others in connection with an alleged attack on lawyers on April 25.

The accused will have to explain to the court by June 10 why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

On April 25, Justice Biswajit Basu of the court accepted a petition challenging the legality of the state cabinet’s decision to create supernumerary posts for school staff in 2021.

Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya had challenged the legality of the decision.

Soon after the order, a section of candidates recruited on the basis of the cabinet decision — apprehensive about losing their jobs — allegedly attacked the chamber of Bhattacharyya and harassed him and his juniors.

Bhattacharyya and his juniors had initiated the cases relating to various irregularities during appointments in state-aided schools.

On April 28, a group of high court lawyers moved the division bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and sought the court’s intervention in the matter.

The lawyers also alleged that Ghosh had held a press conference after Justice Basu’s order and instigated the purported attackers.

Following the lawyers’ appeal, the chief justice had suo-motu set up a three-judge special bench headed by Justice Arijit Banerjee.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj are the other members.

The special bench after going through various documents, had issued notices to Ghosh and the other accused, asking them to clarify their stand by May 19 regarding the allegations against them.

As none of the accused replied to the notices, the special bench issued the contempt rules against them.

Ghosh was the only accused represented in court through his lawyer during the day. His counsel prayed for time to clarify his client’s stand. The special bench declined to grant his prayer.

The case will be heard next on June 16.

Ghosh told reporters on Monday: “I will abide by the court order and be present in the court on June 16.”