A conference on urological cancers, where experts from India and Europe discussed advancements in treatment, was held in the city last month.

The European Association of Urology and the Urological Society of India held the conference in association with The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Ghose, the chairperson of uro oncology section of the Urological Society of India, said: “I was invited to the conference of the European Association of Urology

last year where I convinced them that we should collaborate. The disease burden is much higher in India and there is scope and need for collaboration.”

Two representatives from the Europen Association of Urology were present in person for the conference, while several others joined virtually, said Ghose.

“We discussed issues like advancements in treatment of kidney, bladder and

prostrate cancer,” said Ghose, who is also an urologist with the Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals.

“It was a great learning opportunity for young doctors. About 300 doctors joined the conference,” Ghose said.

Modern treatment methods are very effective in controlling cancers, Ghose said at the conference.

“Patients should know there is an answer to cancer. We are now conquering the disease and providing treatment at affordable rates. Patients should not think cancer means an end to everything,” he said.

“Exchange of knowledge was the prime objective of the conference. It also showed that India is quite advanced in technology and knowledge. Such conferences also build international relations,”Ghose added.