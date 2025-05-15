Sealdah-bound Bongaon local coach jumps rails at Dum Dum station, no casualty

A coach of the Sealdah-bound Bongaon local jumped the rails at Dum Dum station on Wednesday afternoon.

There was no loss to life or property, said railway officials.

The incident happened near platform number 4 of Dum Dum station at 12:11pm. The 12-coach train was about to chug into the platform at the time of the incident.

“Two wheels of the last bogey of the train got derailed. It was moving very slowly, which is why a greater danger was averted,” said the official.

Passengers in the rear bogies said they felt the coaches shaking under the impact of the derailment. “The train came to a halt following a screeching sound,” said one of them.

“A relief train was dispatched soon. The Sealdah-bound passengers were accommodated on another train,” said a railway spokesperson.

“Train movement continued through platforms 1, 2 and 3,” he said.

Many passengers alleged that several trains were stranded at subsequent stations because of the accident. The Sealdah-bound Hasnabad local and Gobardanga local were among those.

“Gobardanga local reached Sealdah at 3.30pm, instead of the usual 1.30pm. I was late for my classes,” said Saheli Ghoshal, a Madhyamgram resident pursuing master’s in mass communication from Calcutta University.

“The derailed train was finally put back on the tracks around 1.40pm,” said a railway official.

A panel headed by the divisional railway manager of Sealdah will probe the derailment.