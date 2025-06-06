Cloudy and cool before Celsius rise, says Met

The sky was partially cloudy for most of Thursday and turned almost pitch dark in the evening.

A spell of light rain followed. But the showers were not as potent as the clouds promised.

Some localised rain is not ruled out on Friday, but the next few days are likely to be dry, said a Met official.

Between June 13 and 19, another system is expected to take shape over the Bay, triggering widespread rain in south Bengal.

The system can also propel the southwest monsoon into south Bengal, said Met officials.

“The northern line of monsoon now passes through Balurghat in south Dinajpur. The monsoon currents are weak. They will gain steam when the system takes

shape,” said an official at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

An extended-range forecast for the next two weeks, issued by the Met office on Thursday, said: “There is a likelihood of the formation of a cyclonic circulation/low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during June 13-19. However, there is no likelihood of its further intensification into a depression.”

But for now, the showers will gradually dry up, and the day temperature will rise by 3-4°C at many places in Bengal from June 6 to 12, he said.

“In Calcutta, the day temperature is likely to reach 36 degrees by the weekend,” he said.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius, around two degrees below average.