Kolkata traders rejoice over China flights, IndiGo announces daily services to Guangzhou

The resumption of direct flight services between Calcutta and Guangzhou in China would ease travelling for a large number of businessmen from the city, said traders and tour operators.

IndiGo has announced the resumption of Calcutta-Guangzhou daily services from October 26. The airline also announced starting a direct flight from Calcutta to Cambodia’s Siem Reap from November 13.

The flight services between Calcutta and Guangzhou were stopped during the pandemic. The services were not restored because of the border tensions between India and China.

On Thursday, the ministry of external affairs said India and China would resume direct flight services later this month.

Several businessmen said it would be a big boost.

City businessman Yogesh Choithramani imports spare parts of mobile phones from China and has to visit Guangzhou regularly.

“I go to Guangzhou once every four months to purchase spare parts for mobile phones. Now, I go via Singapore, which takes 10 hours. The average return fare is ₹40,000. A direct flight would be faster and cheaper. I can go more frequently,” said Choithramani.

For the Guangzhou flight, IndiGo will use Airbus A320neo aircraft. According to sources, initially, the one-way fare would be around ₹15,000.

Those involved in the leather goods business are also pleased. They import leather goods accessories like zips, chains and metallic buttons from China and export finished leather.

“For the last few years, there was difficulty in getting visa and also a lack of direct flights was affecting our business. The buyers of raw leather from China are unable to come here frequently, and the bulk of the business was getting diverted to Bangladesh,” said Zia Nafis, owner of Nafis Tanning Industries. “Now, I am expecting Chinese customers to come here frequently.”

Tour operators said many businessmen go to China because they are completely dependent on imports from the country. “Traders import mobile phone spare parts, unbranded LED lights, gadgets, toys, and clothes from the country. So, there is a constant demand for seats from traders,” said Anil Punjabi of Travel Agents Federation of India, eastern region.

Cambodia link

IndiGo has also announced the launch of direct flights between Calcutta and Siem Reap, Cambodia, from November 13. These flights will operate three times a week.

Cambodia is witnessing a surge in Indian visitors, and visa on arrival or quick e-visa options are making travel convenient, said airlines and tour operators.

“Cambodia is emerging as a new travel destination. The direct flight will help tourism further,” said Anjani Dhanuka, chairman, Travel Agents Association of India, eastern region.

“Angkor Wat, which is in Siem Reap, will attract tourists,” he said.