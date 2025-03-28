CISF staff lured with ‘Rs 70-crore bait’ by mastermind of robbing chinar Park house

The CISF personnel who robbed a Chinar Park house posing as Income Tax officials were lured by the mastermind with the bait that ₹70 crore was kept in the house, police said.

Arati Singh, the alleged mastermind and the complainant’s stepmother, had promised the CISF staff that the money would be split among them.

Singh is among the eight arrested for the robbery at Chinar Park on March 18. Five CISF personnel, among them a senior inspector and a woman constable, “raided” the house posing as IT officials but found only ₹3 lakh and jewellery.

Multiple teams from Baguiati police have left for places outside Bengal, looking for more team members.

The eight in judicial remand will undergo a test identification parade in jail on Friday. During the parade, the complainant or witnesses are made to identify the accused from a group of people of similar height and weight.

If the accused are identified properly, it acts as direct evidence before the court during the trial.

According to Vinita Singh’s complaint, someone knocked on her door on the night between March 17 and March 18. She found a group of men and women outside. They introduced themselves as IT officials.

The gang carried out a “raid” at their home and seized the cash and jewellery they could find. She mentioned in her complaint that she felt suspicious as the “IT officers” did not take anything from her stepmother’s room.

The next day, she went to the IT department where she was told that no such raid had been conducted.

Based on Vinita’s complaint, officers of Baguiati police station started a case and found the involvement of the five CISF personnel, including a woman constable earlier posted at RG Kar hospital.