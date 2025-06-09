CID help sought in torture case: Cops seek aid to track electric shock victim

A police team that has been trying to trace the boy who was tortured with electric shocks at Maheshtala for allegedly stealing a mobile phone has sought the help of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to locate him, a little over a week after he was reported missing.

Sources in the Diamond Harbour police district said the details about the missing boy, including his picture, have been handed over to the state investigating agency for publication in the criminal intelligence gazette, which the CID publishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Rabindra Nagar police handed over the details to senior CID officers, sources said.

“The gazette is tracked by all police stations across the state’s 23 districts. We have requested the CID to share any details that the officers receive about the missing boy,” a senior officer of the Diamond Harbour police district said.

The incident came to light after a video, which captured the torture inside a factory in Maheshtala on the city’s southern fringes, gained traction on social media.

In the video, the boy, tied up, was seen hanging from a wooden pole, and a man sitting close to him was seen fiddling with an extension cord before he took out a wire and touched the boy with it to give him shocks. The boy’s elder brother was also with him. The man giving him shocks was identified as Shahenshah.

After the video emerged, Rabindranagar police station identified the spot and tried to rescue the boy. But he was missing, and so was Shahenshah, the prime accused.

Some of them, including Shahenshah, have been arrested since.

The police said that during their investigation, they learnt that the brothers were also from Islampur and had come to the city for work.

They were known to Shahenshah as they were from the same place.

On Thursday, police arrested Shahenshah in Mumbai after tracking his movements for several days.

Two other accused of torturing the boy, Mustafa Kamal and Tauhid Alam, were arrested earlier on Wednesday.

“CCTV footage shows Shahenshah driving out with someone towards Budge Budge railway station after the alleged torture,” an officer of the Diamond Harbour police district said.

“Shahenshah has remained evasive, and we are trying to track his call records for some clue about the missing boy,” said the officer.

The boy hails from a village in North Dinajpur, and the police said he joined the factory as a labourer with his brother a month and a half ago.

Their father, Dil Mohammad, had sent his two sons to work because of financial constraints.

Shahenshah, who hails from the neighbouring village, had recruited them, the police said.