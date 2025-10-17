China flight lifts foreign travel demand, surge in bookings despite high fares

A direct flight to Guangzhou, China, from Calcutta has generated very encouraging demand in advance of its relaunch on October 26.

Despite return fares reaching as high as ₹56,000 on some days, travellers have eagerly booked seats, signalling strong interest. The new flight is expected to boost international traffic from Calcutta, although airport officials noted that passenger numbers would still be below pre-Covid levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo will operate daily services on the Calcutta-Guangzhou route starting October 26. Additionally, the airline has announced a new direct flight from Calcutta to Siem Reap in Cambodia, beginning November 13.

According to sources, within 24 hours of bookings opening for the Guangzhou flight earlier this month, half the seats on the inaugural flight were sold. “Demand for seats on the Guangzhou flight is huge. Initially, return fares were around ₹28,000, but with rising demand, prices have surged,” said a travel agent.

On Thursday evening, a round-trip ticket departing Calcutta on October 28 and returning November 5 was priced at ₹56,000. Tour operators said that even at these higher fares, there were buyers.

Guangzhou, also known as Canton or Kwangchow, is the capital of Guangdong province in southern China. Situated on the Pearl river, it lies about 120km northwest of Hong Kong.

“Guangzhou is a major trade and tourist hub, popular among Calcuttans not only for business but also tourism,” explained Anil Punjabi of the Travel Agents Federation of India’s eastern region.

Cantonese food is very popular among Calcuttans and English is widely spoken there, easing communication.

“With no direct flights from Calcutta to Hong Kong currently, this route can be a faster and more cost-effective option,” Punjabi added.

Hong Kong and Macau are favourite short-haul international destinations for travellers from Calcutta, and this flight offers easier access to them, as Hong Kong is just about an hour away from Guangzhou by high-speed train.

Another factor driving demand is the upcoming Canton Fair 2025, sources in the aviation industry said. The trade event is being held in two editions: spring and autumn. The 138th Canton Fair’s second phase will take place from October 23 to 27, focusing on consumer goods and home decor items like kitchenware, bathroom supplies, furniture, ceramics, garden products, and gifts.

The third phase, scheduled from October 31 to November 4, will showcase textiles and everyday consumer products, including clothing, footwear, healthcare, medical devices, toys, baby products, stationery, and food.

“I plan to attend the Canton Fair to explore the market. The third phase will be particularly useful for bulk purchases of clothes and toys,” said Rajesh Gidwani, a businessman who lives on Park Street.

Flight services between Calcutta and Guangzhou had been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic and were not restored due to border tensions between India and China. However, in early October, India’s ministry of external affairs announced that direct flights to China would resume later this month.

“The flights to China, as well as Cambodia, will definitely boost international traffic from Calcutta. But the numbers are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels,” said Pravat Ranjan Beuria, director of Calcutta airport. “We also need direct connectivity to Europe to attract more international passengers from the city,” he added.

Calcutta, which previously had direct flights to cities like London and Frankfurt, has lost these routes due to insufficient business-class demand, according to aviation experts.

The state government has held several discussions with airlines about restarting direct flights to Europe, but so far, no airline has expressed interest.