Child rights panel writes to cops to seek report on children at protest outside Bikash Bhavan

The state commission for protection of child rights has taken “suo motu cognisance” of children participating in a rally by aggrieved teachers outside Bikash Bhavan on Saturday.

The panel has written to the Bidhannagar commissionerate seeking a report.

“West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident... in front of Bikash Bhavan, Salt Lake on May 17, where children were involved in a rally... They were holding placards in what seems like a protest gathering,” it said in a release.

“This is in complete violation of the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Act, the Child Labour Act, as well as some sections of the UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child). The commission has taken exception to this blatant use of children, especially considering that these gatherings have been turning violent... Considering the risk involved towards their safety, the Commission has sought a report from Bidhannagar Commissionerate within three days.”

Tulika Das, chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, told The Telegraph on Sunday: “Whenever we notice any child rights violation, we ask for an enquiry report from the police. Our concern is how safe the children were.”

The children came to the protest around 4.30pm on Saturday to show solidarity with teachers “not specifically found tainted” who are holding a sit-in in front of the education secretariat.

“We will send the report after due process and enquiry,” said Bidhannagar police commissioner, Mukesh.

Mehboob Mandal, a protesting teacher, said they had not invited any school students to their sit-in site.

“They came with parents and schoolteachers to show solidarity. We cannot think of engaging schoolchildren in our protest. We have nothing to do with this,” said Mandal, a spokesperson for the Deserving Teachers’ Rights Forum.

He said they taught the children in a makeshift classroom they set up in front of Bikash Bhavan as a mark of protest.

“We have heard that the commission sent its response to the police. The police have yet to send us any communication,” said Mandal.