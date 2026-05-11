Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari calls top brass of Bengal police to Nabanna Sabhaghar

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to hold the first administrative meeting with the top brass of the Bengal police at the Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday.

Sources in the state home department said all senior police officers — including those of the ranks of director general, additional director general, commissioner, additional commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police, as well as superintendents of police, range deputy inspector generals and zonal inspector generals — have been asked to attend the meeting.

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The meeting is scheduled for 5pm on Monday at the Nabanna Sabhaghar, the venue where the Mamata Banerjee government had been holding its administrative meetings over the past decade.

Many believe the meeting will set the tone for the new government’s policing agenda and priorities.

“This meeting is going to be very important as it will give a clear idea of how the next government is planning to function over the next few years,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Mamata had also held her first administrative meeting with the police brass soon after taking charge as the chief minister in 2011. The earliest instructions included curbing post-poll violence with a strong hand, emphasis on illegal arms recovery and political neutrality of the police.

Many pointed out that a change in government is usually followed by a reshuffling of officers holding key administrative posts. However, in this case, the Election Commission of India had already transferred more than 200 police officers — from the state director general of police to inspectors across the state — over the past month during the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

“Speculations are also rife that the officers who were shifted out of their posts would be reinstated to their old posts,” said an officer.

Although Nabanna falls under the jurisdiction of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, security at the state secretariat building is handled by Kolkata Police. The Howrah police oversee the traffic management in the surrounding areas.

Ajay Nand, the commissioner of Kolkata Police, visited Nabanna on Sunday as part of a general security review ahead of the new chief minister’s first visit to the building.

Earlier, central forces had been deployed outside Nabanna to ensure that no officials or employees could leave the building with any official file or document.

The chief minister’s Contai residence is now guarded by the directorate of security.

The special security unit headed by the director of security took charge of the CM’s residence in Contai, East Midnapore, on Sunday.