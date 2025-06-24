Mamata Banerjee's books along with Rabindranath Tagore on government's library list for schools

The school education department has sent a list of books for 2,026 government and aided schools to select from for their libraries. The list includes books authored by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

A notice issued to the district inspectors of schools on June 19 contained a list of 536 books, including 19 written by Mamata. Education department officials said schools can choose titles from this list.

Authors who feature on the list include Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, Charles Dickens, Sunil Gangopadhyay and Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

“In the financial year of 2024-25, each govt. aided/ sponsored school has received a financial grant of @ Rs 1 lakh. The appropriate authority has recommended five sets for different districts .....(set-wise list enclosed),” the notice states.

The books by Mamata deal with topics such as the Covid pandemic, the Duare Sarkar scheme of the state government, the Constitution and Durga Puja. Duare Sarkar Amar Apnar, Kabitabitan, Amaader Durgotsav are some of the books written by her.

An education department official said the recommended list is divided into five sets, each containing at least one book by the chief minister.

The list was approved by a committee of experts, the official added.

“The committee deemed it appropriate that books authored by the chief minister could be recommended,” the official said.

The order says: “On behalf of the publishing trade, Publishers and Booksellers Guild will facilitate and coordinate between the district inspectors of schools and publishers for providing books to the concerned schools.”

Swapan Mandal, general secretary of the Bengal Teachers and Employees Association, said: “Why should schools not have the liberty to choose books on their own? The notice infringes on the autonomy of schools.”