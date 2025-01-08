Charges framed against 47 people and companies in state-aided school recruitment case

Charges were framed on Tuesday against 47 people and companies accused of irregularities in recruitment for state-aided schools.

The trial in the case, which has been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, is likely to start on January 14, the court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 54 accused individuals and companies, charges have been framed against all but one. Sources said the lone accused left is likely to be produced before the special

CBI court at Vichar Bhavan on Wednesday, when charges would be framed against

him.

On Monday, charges were framed against former education minister Partha Chatterjee and a few others.

The persons against whom charges were framed on Tuesday included Chatterjee’s son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, and Souvik and Satarupa Bhattacharya, the son and wife of Manik Bhattacharya, a Trinamool MLA and former president of the state primary education board.

The MLA is also an accused in the case.

The court called the 47 accused individually and mentioned the allegations against them. Then they were asked whether they were innocent or guilty. All of them pleaded innocence.

The Supreme Court had on December 13 granted bail to former minister Chatterjee and ordered the lower court to frame charges against him and complete the deposition of the “vulnerable witnesses” by January. After that Chatterjee may be allowed to come out of jail.