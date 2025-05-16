Charge: Not consulted on government review plea, will not write fresh recruitment test, say ex-teachers

After a lull, the angst of former school staff came to the fore on Thursday.

By afternoon, images of hordes of protesting teachers breaching the gates of Bikash Bhavan were beamed across television channels. Metro spoke to some of the protesting teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anamika Chaki

High school teacher in West Midnapore

The Supreme Court has said that I can continue teaching till December 31. What the court does not know is that when I leave, my school will not have a life science teacher for students of Classes XI and XII. I got the teaching job through hard work and merit. But now, for no fault of mine, my future has become uncertain.

The government is responsible for my plight. It is the government’s responsibility

to reinstate me with honour. I don’t want to work till December 31. I want to work till I turn 60.

Anjali Ganguly

High school teacher in Hooghly

I wanted to become a teacher. I studied hard and prepared for that. Now, with a legitimate teacher’s job, I have grown used to a lifestyle. My parents are dependent on my job. In a way, it is not just a job. It is my identity. The situation we are in is inexplicable.

I don’t know the content of the review petition filed by the government. But the school service commission is apparently gearing up for a fresh recruitment test. What if I take ill on that day? If I am not able to perform well on that day, my career will be doomed. My identity should not depend on one single day. We will not take any recruitment test, come what may.

Sanchita Chandra

High school teacher at East Burdwan

I had a secure job. Now, instead of teaching in a classroom, I have been forced to protest on the streets in these sweltering conditions. Who is responsible for it? I am not.

There are talks about an imminent recruitment test. Why should deserving candidates take the test for a second time when they have cleared it once? The government filed the review petition in the Supreme Court without consulting us. It is bizarre because it involves our future.