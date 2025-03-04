CBI summons 11 police personnel in rape and murder of PG trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The CBI on Monday summoned 11 police personnel who were posted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital outpost on August 9 last year in connection with the rape and murder of the third-year postgraduate trainee in the hospital. The woman’s body was found in the seminar room of the emergency building on August 9.

The move came three days after the parents of the slain doctor went to the CBI headquarters in Delhi and met the director of the central agency to share their concerns and complaints against the way the agency had been conducting the probe.

CBI sleuths said they would re-examine all the cops who were on duty on the morning of August 9 when the doctor’s body was found.

“We will send summons to these policemen again,” said a CBI source.

Despite being summoned, none of the police personnel turned up for their examination before the central agency on Monday, CBI sources said.

The central agency has submitted a chargesheet mentioning Sanjay Roy as the lone accused in the rape and murder case. The agency has recently submitted a status report before the court saying they would submit a supplementary chargesheet in the case soon.

The CBI making a visible move to renew their investigation has left the parents of the slain doctor “hopeful”.

“The CBI is now doing what it should have done in the first place. It took them 195 days to do this. Whom to trust and rely on to carry forward our fight, is difficult to understand. CBI is a premiere agency. But unfortunately, they have not done their work properly. Why they are calling these people or what the outcome of this would be, we are not interested to know. But at least we are now assured that CBI is doing something. We have never asked about the course of the investigation. But we have wanted to know the results. We are feeling a little assured now,” the father of the junior doctor said on Monday.

“We have informed the CBI director that we have not received the death certificate. Then we received a call from his office and they asked us why we had not got the certificate. We told them that is for them to find out,” the deceased doctor’s mother said.

She added that the “main culprits” were still roaming around in the hospital.

“The VP of the chest department, HOD and the four doctors who were with her on the night of the incident — they need to be caught. Nothing can be done without catching them,” she said.