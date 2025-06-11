CBI submits its fourth status report in RG Kar rape and murder probe to Sealdah court

The CBI submitted its fourth status report in the RG Kar rape and murder probe to the Sealdah court on Tuesday. The central agency said it was waiting for final reports on CCTV footage analysis from external agencies, without which they could not expedite their work.

The court asked the CBI to submit documents related to the 36 people it questioned.

In its previous reports, the CBI said it had recorded the statements of 36 witnesses.

A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

Kolkata Police, who were initially probing the case, arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in connection with the crime. A few days later, the case was handed over to the CBI.

The CBI had arrested former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and the then officer in charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged “destruction of evidence” and “larger conspiracy”. However, it has yet to submit a chargesheet against the two.

CBI lawyer Parthasarathi Dutta said the agency had collected voluminous electronic evidence, which had been sent to an agency for analysis.

“The report is still pending. The last reminder went to the agency on June 5,” he said.

The lawyers representing the slain doctor’s family alleged that the CBI was “playing with words”.

“If there was a lot of evidence against them (Ghosh and Mondal), why are they not producing it? And if there was no evidence, why were they arrested?” one of the lawyers asked.

The CBI lawyer said the duo’s role in the alleged “larger conspiracy” and “destruction of evidence” was still in progress.

The CBI also said a large amount of electronic data related to the incident — video and audio data — had been collected from social media and was being scrutinised. It will take time, the agency told the court.

The court asked the CBI to submit its next status report on July 16.