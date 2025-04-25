MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

Cash stolen from Salt Lake office

A senior officer of Bidhannagar commissionerate said two policemen, who were on night patrol in the area, chased five men on two scooters without number plates

Our Special Correspondent Published 25.04.25, 07:54 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A gang allegedly broke into an office on the ground floor of a residential building in Salt Lake’s GC Block and fled with around 15-20 lakh cash on Wednesday night, police said.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar commissionerate said two policemen, who were on night patrol in the area, chased five men on two scooters without number plates.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the gang members overpowered the two cops by brandishing a gun towards them.

CCTV footage in the area is being examined to identify them.

“We are inquiring about the exact sequence of events,” said a police officer.

The police said the burglars had broken the padlock on the main gate of the address and entered the ground floor of two-storey building whose owner is settled abroad.

The ground floor, which is leased to an egg distributor, has an egg-selling unit.

Sources said initially, there was no clarity on the amount of money that was allegedly stolen from the office. But later in the day, the figure was ascertained to be 15-20 lakh.

“We are probing all possible angles,” said an officer.

No one was arrested till Thursday evening.

RELATED TOPICS

Robbery Salt Lake Cash CCTV Footage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indus spoiler: Water off a duck’s back for neighbour; experts cite India’s storage gaps

The experts, who have studied the treaty’s history, said India’s past compliance with the treaty’s rules on sharing water from six rivers — Indus, Chenab, Jhelum, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej — makes swift action to block flow into Pakistan virtually impossible
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT