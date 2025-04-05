MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 April 2025

Canning schoolteacher attempts suicide after job loss, fortunately 'out of danger'

A history teacher in a government-aided school, she wrote in a note that she was unemployed after the Supreme Court invalidated over 25,000 school jobs

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.04.25, 06:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A schoolteacher who lost her job on Thursday attempted suicide in South 24-Parganas’ Canning, police sources said.

A history teacher in a government-aided school, she wrote in a note that she was unemployed after the Supreme Court invalidated over 25,000 school jobs. People who had lent her money allegedly went to her home, abused her verbally and demanded their money back, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was admitted to a hospital in Canning and was said to be “out of danger” on Friday evening.

“There is no specific complaint of abuse or attack against the creditors. If there is a formal complaint, we will take necessary action,” an officer of Canning police station said.

The appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching employees recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) was scrapped on Thursday following the Supreme Court verdict.

In the note found on her, the woman mentioned that she had elderly parents to look after and that she had borrowed money from people.

A family member said they wanted action against those who abused the teacher on Thursday.

The police said the family had not lodged a formal complaint till Friday evening.

RELATED TOPICS

SSC Scam Supreme Court School Teachers Suicide Canning
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi-Yunus meeting in Bangkok: Dhaka seeks Hasina extradition, Delhi Hindus' safety

This is being interpreted as New Delhi’s firmest rebuttal so far to Yunus’s recent statement in China that India’s northeast is ‘landlocked’ and that Dhaka is the ‘only guardian of the ocean for all this region’
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

To investors coming into US, my policies will never change. This is a great time to get rich

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT