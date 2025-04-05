Canning schoolteacher attempts suicide after job loss, fortunately 'out of danger'

A schoolteacher who lost her job on Thursday attempted suicide in South 24-Parganas’ Canning, police sources said.

A history teacher in a government-aided school, she wrote in a note that she was unemployed after the Supreme Court invalidated over 25,000 school jobs. People who had lent her money allegedly went to her home, abused her verbally and demanded their money back, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was admitted to a hospital in Canning and was said to be “out of danger” on Friday evening.

“There is no specific complaint of abuse or attack against the creditors. If there is a formal complaint, we will take necessary action,” an officer of Canning police station said.

The appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching employees recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) was scrapped on Thursday following the Supreme Court verdict.

In the note found on her, the woman mentioned that she had elderly parents to look after and that she had borrowed money from people.

A family member said they wanted action against those who abused the teacher on Thursday.

The police said the family had not lodged a formal complaint till Friday evening.