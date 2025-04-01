Campaign to boost Kerala tourism, step to level up gatherings hit by pandemic

Kerala, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in India, has left the pandemic jitters behind.

The state, known for its picturesque backwaters and beaches, recorded more than 2 crore domestic tourists in 2023. The number just before the pandemic, in 2019, was 1.8 crore, said an official of the state’s tourism department.

“In 2023, we had 2.18 crore domestic visitors, compared to 1.8 crore in 2019. Last year, from January to June, we had 1.08 crore domestic tourists,” said Sajesh N., information officer of the department of tourism in Kerala.

The state has launched a campaign to firm up partnerships with stakeholders across the country to meet the surge, especially during the summer vacation for schools.

A delegation of tourism officials, tour operators and hotel and resort representatives was in Calcutta for a promotional event, following similar programmes in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, among other cities.

“The number of international tourists is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, we had around 10 lakh foreign tourists. The number in 2023 was 6.4 lakhs,” Sajesh said.

Of the 2.18 crore domestic visitors in 2023, around 1.3 lakh were from Bengal, he said.

Kerala is typically known for its backwaters, houseboats, beaches and rubber plantations. With the summer holidays approaching, the campaign promoted new destinations, especially those in north Kerala — areas like Wayanad, Kasaragod and Kannur.

Bekal Fort, a 17th-century coastal fort in Kasaragod, is among the top attractions. The imposing structure, perched on a hill overlooking the Arabian Sea, was built by Shivappa Nayaka of the Keladi Nayaka dynasty to protect the region against invaders and to guard its valuable spice trade.

It later came under the control of the Mysore Sultanate, led by Hyder Ali and his son Tipu Sultan, before being captured by the British East India Company in the late 18th century. Bekal Fort spans over 40 acres and features a unique keyhole shape. The architecture is a blend of traditional Indian and Islamic styles.

Watching a live performance of Theyyam, an ancient ritualistic form of worship performed at temples or traditional houses, especially in Kerala’s Kannur and Kasaragod districts, is also an unforgettable experience, members of the delegation said.

Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, a prehistoric rock shelter at 1200ft, renowned for 6000 B.C. Stone Age engravings and burial sites, is another top draw.

Kerala Tourism has launched a “Revisit Wayanad” campaign to restore tourist confidence after the 2024 landslides that impacted a portion of the district. The calamity caused widespread cancellations, affecting tourism throughout Wayanad. The campaign aims to reignite interest in Wayanad’s natural charm.

A short trip to north Kerala would start from ₹50,000 for a family of three, minus airfare.

Kerala has four airports, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut and Kannur.

Of these, Calcutta is best connected with the first two.