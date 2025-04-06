Calcutta’s police commissioner Manoj Verma appeals to follow Ram Navami rally rules

Celebrate Ram Navami but do not inconvenience others, Calcutta’s police commissioner Manoj Verma appealed on Saturday.

Verma, who visited many central Calcutta locations to scan the routes of Sunday’s Ram Navami processions, said Kolkata Police had received 80 applications for rallies.

Police sources said the number on the roads could be many more.

Verma reminded the organisers and participants about restrictions imposed by Calcutta High Court.

“Everyone is welcome to celebrate the festival. However, one must see that no inconvenience is caused to someone else. The high court has spelt out what can and cannot be done,” Verma said at Rabindra Sarani on Saturday afternoon.

“We received around 80 applications for processions till Saturday afternoon. The routes of the rallies have been examined and we have spoken to the organisers as well. Hopefully, they will cooperate with us,” Verma said.

Besides Calcutta, several processions were lined up in Bidhannagar and Howrah, too.

Calcutta

Kolkata Police received applications for 80 rallies till Saturday afternoon. Police sources said 60 Ram Navami rallies were officially held last year.

The police identified at least seven locations — Entally, Picnic Garden, CR Avenue, Hastings, Cossipore, Burrabazar and Kidderpore — where large rallies were expected.

Verma and a team of senior police officers visited Kalakar Street, Rabindra Sarani and its adjoining areas in Burrabazar on Saturday to assess the level of preparedness ahead of Sunday.

“More than 3,000 additional police personnel, besides the force in police stations, will be deployed on Sunday. There will be drone surveillance, monitoring from apartment complexes and constant CCTV scanning,” an officer said.

Senior officers said they had collected identity documents of several organisers and volunteers and told them they would be held responsible in the event of any violation of the high court’s directives.

Howrah

At least 10 processions are scheduled for Sunday, four of them could draw large crowds.

“Two rallies in Golabari and one each in Shibpur and Kazipara are sensitive ones,” said an officer of Howrah City Police.

Violence broke out in Howrah’s Shibpur in 2023 when a Ram Navami procession was passing through an area with a mixed population. Shops and houses were burnt, and Internet had to be shut down to bring the situation under control.

This year, too, the organisers of one rally had a run-in with the police.

The Anjani Putra Sena, which obtained permission from Calcutta High Court to hold a procession, will begin from Narasingha Bhagaban Temple, opposite Avani Mall, and end at Howrah Maidan. They will walk through GT Road. “The rally will start at 10am. We will not exceed 500 people, the limit set by the high court,” said Surendra Kumar Verma, secretary of the Sena. The police had denied permission to the group.

A police source said all the rallies will be covered and senior officers will be deployed.

Bidhannagar

A rally between Tank No. 2 and Baisakhi will start at 4pm. Earlier in the day, a Ram Navami Puja will be held near Tank No. 17.

Dos and don’ts

Calcutta High Court has issued a list of guidelines for Ram Navami processions in the state.

There is a ban on displaying metal weapons. Only PVC-made weapons or religious symbols can be displayed

The rallies have to follow the allotted route, should end by the stipulated time and there should be no use of DJ music

The police were instructed to make arrangements to escort the processions and also be present at the tail to keep an eye on the entire length of the rally

The police have to submit a report on the processions on April 9

On Saturday, Calcutta’s police commissioner Verma said the high court’s directives were clear and their violations will have consequences.

“In case of any violation of the directives laid down by the high court, lawful action would be initiated against the violators,” said Verma.

Police preparedness

The police will keep an eye on nearly 2,500 Ram Navami rallies across Bengal.

Senior police officers will be present at Nabanna, the state secretariat, to monitor the happenings. On the ground, the police in each district and police commissionerates will be covering the rallies.

“Ten districts and all the police commissionerates have been identified as sensitive. Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled till April 9,” said an officer.