CU forms committees to get BTech accreditation

Calcutta University has created various committees to secure accreditation for its four-year BTech courses through the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The dean of the engineering and technology faculty chairs all the committees assigned to the task.

The committees have to prepare self-assessment reports for each of the eight departments. The reports have to be submitted to the accrediting body before its teams arrive for physical verification, sources in CU said.

In 2015, the university introduced its four-year BTech programs, yet they have not been accredited, as required by the UGC.

“It’s a matter of concern that the university has yet to get its four-year BTech programmes accredited. The graduating BTech students could be in danger if the programmes are not accredited. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) could even derecognise the programmes in the absence of accreditation,” said Asutosh Ghosh, the new full-term vice-chancellor of Calcutta University.

“We cannot afford any further delay,” he said.

The NBA accreditation is required to assess whether an institute is running its BTech programmes in accordance with the standards set by the AICTE.

While assuming charge as VC on October 30, Ghosh had listed the accreditation of the BTech programmes as one of his priorities.

Jadavpur University has already got several of its BTech programmes assessed by the NBA.

Most private engineering colleges have also had their programmes accredited.

Last week, a CU professor of engineering told Metro that companies coming to campus recruitment might decline to engage students who have pursued non-accredited BTech programmes.

“We don’t want to land our students in trouble,” vice-chancellor Ghosh said on Wednesday.

This newspaper reported on Saturday that the new VC had formed a committee for the university’s reaccreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It has been pending since February 2017.