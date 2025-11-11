MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Calcutta on high alert after Delhi blast, police stations on feet to avoid security breach

Metro saw the checks on Bentinck Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Central Avenue, Chowringhee, and several other places

Our Bureau Published 11.11.25, 04:27 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

An alert was sounded across city police stations following the deadly blast in Delhi on Monday evening.

In the city, vehicles were being checked randomly, and in many cases, the passengers were being asked to step out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro saw the checks on Bentinck Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Central Avenue, Chowringhee, and several other places.

Security checks have been intensified at Calcutta airport and railway stations.

At Metro stations, RPF personnel were seen instructing passengers with a bag to pass it through the scanner. Usually, as closing time nears, passengers are often seen walking past the scanners without putting the bags inside.

At several stations, RPF jawans were seen walking up and down the platforms. “In the context of the present scenario, we have already alerted our security personnel,” a Metro spokesperson said.

A senior officer said all police stations had been instructed to intensify patrols, conduct naka checks, increase police presence in sensitive areas and carry out verification of guests in guest houses and hotels as part of the security drill.

On Monday night, police stations began checking the registers of hotels and guest houses, as well as the identification cards of the guests.

“We have been asked to verify if anyone suspicious is lodged in any of the hotels,” said an officer of the New Market police station.

A top city police officer told Metro: “We are keeping a strict eye on the sensitive pockets. We are trying to ensure that even the smallest of suspicious movements are detected and addressed.”

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Security Alert Police Stations
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

8 dead, 20 injured as car explodes near Delhi’s Red Fort; Shah says all angles open in probe

Panic grips Old Delhi as the blast sent vehicles up in flames; police detain car owner as investigators trace chain of sale
Zohran Mamdani after his victory
Quote left Quote right

Mamdani turned a campaign into a community, and New York into a para (neighbourhood)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT