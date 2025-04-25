Calcutta High Court seeks fresh leads for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's probe

A high court judge on Wednesday asked the lawyer representing the parents of the junior doctor raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to share fresh leads so the probe could be taken forward.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked on what basis the parents of the slain doctor

believed that their daughter had been gang-raped even after a 13-member medical board had ruled out gang-rape. The judge asked if the parents had any evidence to prove otherwise.

The court was hearing a writ petition by the parents of the slain doctor demanding “further investigation” in the case.

Advocate Sudipta Moitra said the fact that the assistant superintendent (non-medical) of the hospital had not been questioned despite giving three different versions about the doctor’s condition to the family, was an indication that “from the inception, unholy hands were in action”.

Justice Ghosh, however, said the CBI had told the court she had been examined.

Justice Ghosh asked if the parents’ counsel had an alternative theory to the conclusion reached by the 13-member medical board that ruled out the possibility of gang-rape.

“I believe that in the trial court, the prosecution had relied upon the medical board of 13 members? Can you please give an alternate theory?” Justice Ghosh asked advocate Moitra.

Advocate Moitra said he was not negating the medical report and that he would give an answer later.

“But gang-rape cannot be conclusively determined from the board opinion alone. This is not conclusive proof. Has there been any investigation into the other angles that could lead to gang-rape?” the lawyer asked.

Moitra referred to the CBI’s submission in the last hearing, where its lawyer Rajdeeb Majumdar said that the central agency had ruled out gang-rape based on the report and observations of the medical board.

Majumdar had said that “further investigation” by the CBI included only incidents post crime.

Advocate Moitra said he had objections to the CBI’s approach and that they had already concluded this was not gang-rape.

“They are no longer investigating gang-rape,” Moitra said.

At this, the judge asked for the other possible angles.