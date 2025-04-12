MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 April 2025

Calcutta High Court denies permission to block Red Road for Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday

Viswa Hindu Sevadal has been directed to hold the programme either on RR Avenue or at Shahid Minar and asked the state to ensure no law and order problems in the area

Tapas Ghosh, Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 12.04.25, 04:48 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File picture

The high court on Friday denied permission to an outfit to block Red Road for Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday and recalled the historic Khilafat Movement to explain the Eid prayers there.

An outfit that calls itself the Viswa Hindu Sevadal had appealed to the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh for a nod to Hanuman Chalisa Path on Red Road, blocking traffic from 5am to 11am on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outfit had cited the Eid prayers and the Durga Puja carnival as precedents for blocking Red Road.

Justice Ghosh refused permission. “Do you know the history of the Khilafat Movement? This practice started in 1919... Earlier, the prayers were held at Shahid Minar, but it had to be shifted to Red Road because of waterlogging there,” a lawyer present in the court quoted the judge saying.

The petitioners cited the Durga Puja carnival. At this, the state’s counsel said it was state-approved and that UNESCO had identified Calcutta’s Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The petitioners claimed they had necessary permissions from the army, under whose jurisdiction the Maidan falls.

Justice Ghosh refused. He, however, said he could hear the case as a contested application and asked the state to file an affidavit-in-opposition. The petitioner was told to file a reply. The matter was fixed for hearing in July. The petitioner then hurriedly moved the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnananam.

The division bench rejected the prayer and directed the outfit to hold the programme either on RR Avenue or at Shahid Minar and asked the state to ensure no law and order problems in the area.

RELATED TOPICS

Hanuman Jayanti Red Road Calcutta High Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Guest in 2008, Tahawwur Rana to be back at Taj for probe in Mumbai terror attack case

The agency, intent on unravelling the broader terror network and logistical planning behind the attacks, might also take the 64-year-old to other places in the country that he is believed to have visited days before the November 26-29, 2008, Mumbai carnage
Teachers outside the SSC office in Salt Lake
Quote left Quote right

It is possible to come out with a list of the deserving and undeserving candidates

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT