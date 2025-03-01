MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Businessman and his daughter found hanging inside shop in Kolkata’s Behala area

The businessman, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, had been suffering from mental distress for a long time

PTI Published 01.03.25, 02:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Bodies of a businessman and his 22-year-old daughter were found hanging inside his shop in south Kolkata’s Behala area, police said on Saturday.

The businessman, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, had been suffering from mental distress for a long time. His daughter was also undergoing treatment for mental and physical health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the man had left home around 1 pm, saying he would take his daughter to the doctor. When they did not return even after several hours, his wife grew anxious and started searching for them, police said.

Their bodies were found in the man’s shop that deals in kitchen chimney and water purifier late in the evening of Friday.

An officer of Parnashree police station said they initiated investigations while it appears that the man killed his daughter before taking his own life due to depression.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Behala Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As world gasps over Trump-Zelenskyy clash, IPCC meet minus US ponders climate fight future

Donald Trump’s America remains absent, over 400 delegates from 195 countries, including top climate scientists, diplomats and policymakers, gather in Hangzhou, China
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

For the first time, Trump told truth to cocaine clown's face... brutal dressing down in Oval Office

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT