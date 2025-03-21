Bringing innovation to the table

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy held an inter-school science fest named Prithvi that brought together students from various institutes to showcase innovative projects addressing sustainability, safety, and environmental conservation.

The fest was inaugurated by Abhinav Chandra, director of the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management. “Science and technology are the pillars of progress and the projects here indicate that you, students, are ready to contribute to society,” he said. “I encourage you to push boundaries, think critically, and use your knowledge to improve the world,” he said. “A child once asked me why red is used to signify stop and green for go in traffic lights and it made me think. So question everything; always ask ‘why’.”

Principal of the school, Jayeeta Ganguly, highlighted how the event serves as a platform for young minds to tackle real-world problems through scientific solutions. “Prithvi is an opportunity for students to engage with pressing global challenges. Seeing its success, we aim to make this an annual event on a larger scale,” she said.

One-stop solution

There were several notable projects on display. IEM Public School New Town focused on the urgent issue of climate change. Their model demonstrated the contrast between renewable and non-renewable energy sources. Sources like solar and wind energy were shown to have a positive impact on the environment whereas non-renewable sources like coal, oil, and gas were shown to be polluting and producing greenhouse gases.

“If we continue to rely on non-renewable energy, the environment will suffer, and future generations will bear the consequences. Our project highlights how renewable energy can pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Ahan Hazra, a student of Class V. Shreyash Ranjan and Vedant Vardhan Tammishetti were on his team too.

The host school showcased an earthquake detector. “Early warnings can save lives and minimise damage. Our model simulates earthquake vibrations and shows how alarms can be triggered when seismic activity is detected,” said Garima Rathi and her team. “We need to be prepared for earthquakes.”

There were also smart glasses for the visually impaired. “We have made these using ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles in the user’s path. The glasses emit beeps that increase in frequency as an object nears, helping visually impaired users navigate safely. The glasses are rechargeable and will be affordable,” said Piyush Kumar Singh and Vivek Kumar Shaw of Shree Jain Vidyalaya.

Delhi Public School, Barasat, built a model that converts plastic waste into energy through while safely processing by-products. “The waste will get sorted, incinerated, and converted into energy using a thermo-electric generator. By-products like ash and harmful gases will be dealt with safely too. So we tackle the plastic waste both as well as sustainable energy generation,” explained Aarav Singh on behalf of his teammates.

Delhi Public School, Howrah, had designed a fire extinguisher, named Agnant, that detects and douses small fires before they escalate. “It uses sensors to detect flames and automatically moves toward the fire and uses motors powered by rechargeable lithium batteries to put it out,” said Rishin Bhattacharya and his friends. “Quick action can prevent larger disasters.”

The students not only presented their models but also exchanged ideas and feedback. Visitors, including parents and teachers, praised their creativity and articulation.

