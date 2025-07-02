Main accused of gangrape case at law college called vice-principal, say police

Call records of Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang rape at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba on June 25, has revealed that he had called the college’s vice-principal Nayna Chatterji on June 26, a day after the incident, police said.

Chatterji would be questioned about the call, the police said.

Police sources said the phone call details of the other two accused students — Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — are also under scanner.

“How many times they had exchanged calls among themselves, their phone tower locations after the crime, and whether they had called anyone attached to the college are pertinent in this case,” said an officer attached to the probe.

Mishra, in the presence of Mukherjee and Ahmed, had allegedly gang-raped a 24-year-old law student on June 25. The alleged torture had begun in the union room, then inside the guards’ room, where the woman was allegedly gang-raped and filmed.

The tower location of the phones would help investigators to know how long the accused had stayed at the crime scene and whether there had been attempts to hide any evidence on the spot, cops said.

The woman was allowed to leave the college campus after 10.50pm on June 25.

According to the police, they want to know if the incident was discussed and what Mishra and Chatterji spoke about during the call.

Chatterji did not respond to calls and text messages from Metro on Tuesday.

While stepping out of the college gate after the governing body meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Chatterji did not make any comment.

The woman had reported the crime to Kasba police station on the afternoon of June 26, following which Mishra and Ahmed were arrested in the evening, while Mukherjee was nabbed early the next day.

According to sources, the police were also scanning the call details of the three accused to check the names of the persons whom they had contacted after the alleged crime.

“Their phone’s text messages are also under scanner to ascertain if they were planning this assault on the woman and may have discussed something through texts,” said a senior police officer.