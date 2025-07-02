‘Monojit felt he had the right to impose’, student shares past misbehaviour of accused

In January this year, Monojit Mishra, 31, the arrested main accused in last Wednesday’s gang-rape of a woman student of South Calcutta Law College, allegedly targeted a fourth-year student of the same institution, insisting she join him for a college picnic. Despite her repeated refusals, Monojit continued to pressure her. The woman, now interning with a law firm, shared her experience with Metro on Tuesday. The following is her account:

“Picnic hobe, tui jabi (There is a picnic, you are coming),” is what Monojit told me. He was not asking, just asserting. I did not like his attitude.

I said I was focused on my career, and all I could think of was an internship. I refused to go on the picnic. But he kept insisting.

There is a difference between trying to persuade someone and imposing yourself on someone. Monojit was doing the latter. He thought he had a right to impose himself on any student.

He even told me that the date of the picnic would be tweaked according to my preference. I still put my foot down and said I would not go. I sensed something amiss. My gut feeling said there was some malice in his repeated overtures.

His persistence was scary.

Later, I found out that I was not the only woman he was trying to persuade to go on the picnic. He had apparently said the same thing to multiple female students.

Monojit’s first impression on me was different. He did not come across as a vile and repulsive person. As a casual staff member of the college, he helped students with filling up forms. He came across as a helpful person.

But his attitude changed, and the picnic overtures revealed his true nature. I think I saw his abominable streak for the first time. In hindsight, I thank my stars that I was firm in my refusal. I don’t know what could have happened had I yielded to his requests.

I have come to the college to seek justice for the survivor. I salute her courage. It is because of her that a monster is behind bars. But one question remains — why was a person allowed to wield such unchecked power that caused irreparable damage to a fellow student of mine?

After the incident, walking on my own campus is deeply troubling. I don’t want this. I want my college to be safe and secure.