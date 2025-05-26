Brace for a week of rain, expectation of soothing temperature with cool showers

The sky remained overcast for most of Sunday with drizzles in some parts of the city, turning the weather pleasant and bringing down the maximum temperature to less than three degrees below normal.

The Alipore Met Office forecast “generally cloudy sky” for Monday. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 32.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below normal.

An official of the India Meteorological Department, Calcutta, said sporadic rains with gusts of wind are expected till Tuesday owing to a cyclonic circulation over north coastal Odisha and the neighbourhood.

“Along with the cyclonic circulation, the presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is making it favourable for thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning activity,” said an official.

A Salt Lake resident said there were drizzles in Salt Lake and New Town. “The cloudy sky had brought down the temperature and made it pleasant outdoors,” she said.

A bulletin issued by IMD said thunderstorms with gusts of wind up to 40kmph, lightning, and light to moderate rain were likely in some places of south Bengal on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely in Calcutta and many south Bengal districts from Wednesday. A low-pressure area that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around Tuesday will trigger the downpour.

The Met Office also said that the southwest monsoon had advanced further, but did not give any update on when it would enter Bengal.

“We are now monitoring the low pressure, which may bring heavy rain from Wednesday. Till it clears, it will not be possible to comment on the advancement of monsoon into Bengal,” said an official.

The monsoon had advanced into some more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland on Sunday, a bulletin mentioned.