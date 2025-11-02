Booth-level officers voice security worries ahead of SIR during training session

Booth-level officers (BLOs) attending a training session at Nazrul Mancha on Saturday, ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR), raised concerns about intimidation by political leaders and asked representatives from the Election Commission of India about security measures.

A schoolteacher appointed as a BLO on the southern fringes of the city said that some political leaders had already threatened BLOs with consequences. “In such a situation, the onus is on the EC to ensure adequate security,” the teacher said during an interaction at the training.

The teacher is part of the BLO Aikya Mancha (United Forum), which wrote to chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday, highlighting the intimidation.

“Even after the announcement of SIR, the political goons are publicly intimidating the BLOs. No FIR has been lodged against them. Not even showcause notices have been issued,” the letter stated.

During Saturday’s interaction, BLOs raised questions about on-duty benefits.

“We have to visit voters’ homes three times with the enumeration form. On-duty benefits would help us focus on the assignment. Without them, it will be difficult to do the job after working in school until 4.30pm. The commission has yet to take any decision,” said Debprasad Majumder, a BLO teaching at Narikeldanga High School who will serve in Baghajatin.

“Without these benefits, BLOs will struggle to devote the attention required, and errors could occur,” he added.

The month-long SIR, which begins on November 4, is a verification drive to ensure that only eligible names remain on voter lists.

About 900 BLOs from three Assembly constituencies — Jadavpur, Kasba, and Behala West — attended the training. It covered the delivery of enumeration forms, the enumeration period, the schedule for publishing draft electoral rolls, the process for filing claims and objections, and other activities.

Similar sessions with BLOs were held across the city throughout the day.

The BLOs’ concerns come amid growing political tensions.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP are on opposing sides in the SIR exercise. Trinamool has warned of en masse deletion of voters, while the BJP has suggested that the poll panel should strike off as many names as possible. Both parties have accused each other of intimidating BLOs.

Swapan Mandal, general secretary of the BLO Aikya Mancha, said that as “leaders at the top are issuing tough statements,” BLOs are feeling threatened.

The Telegraph reported on November 1 that Trinamool national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee instructed party workers to ensure BLOs were “manmarked” by the party’s booth-level agents.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday: “In Bihar, 52 BLOs have yet to get bail. You people (BLOs) would have to be sent to jail. We will get documentary evidence to send you to jail.”

The SIR has sparked fresh panic in Bengal, particularly among the elderly and marginalised communities, amid fears it may eventually be linked to the NRC (National Register of Citizens). A 57-year-old resident of Khardah allegedly died by suicide this week over such fears.