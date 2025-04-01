Bomb threat triggers chaos at Indian Museum, onlookers speculate April fool's day prank

A bomb threat triggered panic at the Indian Museum here on Tuesday, prompting security personnel to launch a search operation, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for the museum's security, informed the New Market police station, following which a thorough search was initiated, they said.

The museum was closed to visitors until a clearance was received from the police, sources said.

According to the officials, the museum authorities received an email which claimed that bombs would be planted in the museum on Tuesday. The message, however, did not specify the exact location.

"There are over 51 rooms in the museum, which are being searched by security personnel. So far, no suspicious object has been found," a police officer said.

The footpath of the Indian Museum on Jawaharlal Nehru Road has been cordoned off with guardrails.

Onlookers speculated that it could be a fool's day prank.

Several calls to the museum director went unanswered.

