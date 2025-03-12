Body in trolley bag near Kolkata again, this time businessman killed by two men

Two young men from north Kolkata’s Girish Park were arrested late on Tuesday night from the Kalyani Expressway while trying to dump the corpse of a garment trader who owed them over Rs 8 lakh.

The accused, Karan Singh and Krishanram Singh, and the victim, Bhagaram Singh, were neighbours in the same building in Girish Park. Karan and Krishan shared one room while Bhagaram lived alone in another room on the same floor.

According to the police, Bhagaram, a resident of Rajasthan’s Pali, had been in Kolkata for many years and purchased garment pieces from the accused. Over the last few months he could not make the payments for the purchase on time and had accumulated around Rs 8 lakh. He was under pressure from the duo to clear their dues.

Police sources said that on Tuesday evening Karan and Krishan went to a godown at Muktarambabu Street in central Kolkata that Bhagaram had rented. The two offered the victim coffee laced with sedatives. When Bhagaram fell unconscious his mouth was taped and his arms and legs tied. He was then strangled with a rope.

After that the accused allegedly slit his throat.

The accused changed their dresses in the godown and continued to sell the stuff to retailers while Bhagaram’s body was hidden inside a trolley bag.

This is the second such incident where a trolley bag was used by the killers to dump a body. Some days ago two women from Barasat were held at Kumortuli Ghat while they were attempting to dump the body of a female relative of theirs, who was murdered, her body chopped and then dumped inside the trolley bag.

Later on Tuesday night, Krishan and Karan hired an app cab. Their first drop was at Nagerbazar from where they booked another app cab for Ghola in North 24-Parganas’ Sodepur.

The app cab driver, Rahul Adhikari, suspected something amiss as the two were acting strangely and had instructed him to stop the cab by a water body in a desolate spot of the road. While the two were dumping the body, the driver Adhikari called the police helpline number.

A patrol van arrived soon after and arrested Karan while Krishan managed to escape. He was later tracked to the Muktaram Babu Street address and arrested.

Police suspect that the duo wanted to dump the corpse and flee to Rajasthan. Both of them will be produced in court later on Wednesday.