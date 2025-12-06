Blaze in paint godown at Gulshan Colony, congested area near Anandapur, no one injured

Fire broke out at a paint godown located at the congested Gulshan Colony, a residential area in Anandapur along EM Bypass, on Friday morning.
Seven fire tenders doused the fire in two-and a half hours.
Fire department officials said no one was injured.
The fire was spotted around 10.05am on the ground floor of a four-storeyed building at S/7, West Chowbhaga in Gulshan Colony.
By the time the first fire tenders reached the spot, all the residents of the building had been evacuated.
“We realised that there was a fire on the ground floor when someone screamed in panic. Within a few minutes, the fire engulfed the entire building. Thick smoke covered the area,” said a resident.
The cause of the fire had not been ascertained till Friday evening.
Fire department officials said they were waiting for the building to cool before a forensic team could visit the spot to find the “seat of fire” and the cause.