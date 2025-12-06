Caveat filed by primary education board in Supreme Court over teacher job order

The state primary education board on Friday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court, expecting a challenge to a high court division bench’s order refusing to uphold a single bench’s decision to terminate the jobs of 32,000 primary school teachers.

In the caveat, the board has urged the Supreme Court that in case it accepts an SLP (special leave petition) against the division bench’s order, the apex court must not hold any ex-parte hearing.

“On several occasions earlier, the board had to suffer as ex-parte hearings had been held. Drawing a lesson from this, we decided to file a caveat,” said Goutam Paul, the president of the state primary education board.

“The caveat was filed on Friday,” he said.

BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tewari, one of the lawyers representing the petitioners who alleged irregularities in the appointment of 32,000 teachers, said on Wednesday that they were likely to file an SLP.

On Friday, Tewari said: “We are not happy with the order of the division bench. There were illegalities in the appointment of 32,000 primary school teachers. Reservation rules had been flouted. Still, the division bench ordered otherwise.”

Metro reported on Friday that the division bench that saved the jobs of 32,000 primary teachers on Wednesday explained why it struck down all seven findings on which their 2023 dismissal had been ordered.

In a signed order, the bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra detailed why those findings could not justify the termination of the teachers.