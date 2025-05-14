BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s stepson found dead at New Town home, no foul play suspected

Srinjoy Dasgupta, the only son of former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s newly wedded wife Rinku Majumdar, was found dead in his New Town apartment on Tuesday morning.

Srinjoy, 27, was found unconscious in his bed, frothing at the mouth, his friends told police. He was taken to Bidhannagar subdivisional hospital where he was declared dead.

Srinjoy, who worked with a reputable IT firm, had been staying alone at the Shapoorji housing complex since his mother’s marriage to Ghosh less than a month ago.

The police said they did not find any foul play till Tuesday evening. There was no complaint from the family either.

“The preliminary verbal opinion on the post-mortem that has been shared with us suggests that he died due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. His organs were found to be enlarged,” said a senior officer of the Bidhannagar city police.

Srinjoy, whom friends also called Pritam, had not been keeping well, his mother Rinku said.

“He never told me but I could feel that he was unwell. He was not eating properly. He was not being taken care of properly. The cook would come and go with the calling bell unanswered. My son would say he would eat something in office,” Rinku said.

She said that some of her son’s friends used to tell her that she should take him with her. “They used to say ‘Aunty take him with you. He is sad’. But he would say he was fine. I was contemplating telling my husband that either my son has to stay with me or I will have to stay with him,” Rinku said.

Rinku saw her son for the last time on Sunday when he went to her new home, also in New Town, to celebrate Mother’s Day. He had brought a cake and a gift for her, she said.

“He stayed for some time and left,” she said.

Srinjoy’s early years were spent in Halisahar, North 24-Parganas, where his family remembers him as a “polite and obedient” boy.

“He used to play with my son. He was such a polite and obedient boy. We cannot imagine this has happened to him. The truth should come out,” said his father’s elder brother, Bikramjeet Dasgupta.

Srinjoy had invited friends to his home on Monday and they stayed overnight, the police said.

The police said two of his colleagues and a female friend were in his apartment overnight.

The woman was the first to spot Srinjoy turning stiff and frothing at the mouth, the police said. She telephoned his mother.

By the time police were informed, family and friends had taken him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Srinjoy’s body was shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday evening: “I took him to an IPL match. We had developed a bond. I had become very fond of him.... It is my misfortune. I did not have the good luck of having a son. It was my destiny to mourn a son’s death.”

After the post-mortem, Srinjoy’s body was taken to Nimtala crematorium for the last rites.