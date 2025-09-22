Bikers 'assault' young delivery boy in Behala, forcefully blame him for accident

Two men who were riding a bike near Sakherbazar in Behala late on Saturday night and skidded on the road allegedly thrashed a young delivery boy who was coming from the opposite direction.

The bikers blamed him for the accident.

CCTV footage accessed by Metro clearly shows that the cyclist had no role in the bike crash. Yet the bikers beat him up, causing head injuries that required eight stitches.

Nirupam Bhuin, a youth working as a delivery partner with an online delivery company, said he was riding his cycle near Sakherbazar and heading for the godown of his company when a bike came from the opposite direction and crashed in front of him.

“I could clearly see that the bike was a few inches away from me when it crashed.

Both men on the bike were heavily intoxicated, and they started beating me. They banged my head on the road. No one helped me. I managed to flee,” Bhuin alleged on

Sunday.

Bhuin was taken to a hospital where he received eight stitches on his head.

People in the neighbourhood identified one of the men as a developer with political connections.

Cops at Thakurpukur police station on Sunday said they were investigating the case.