Bike-borne snatchings reported in Lake Town, Bhowanipore, cops investigate CCTV footage

Lake Town woman loses gold chain while man in Bhowanipore loses his mobile phone

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 19.05.25, 07:09 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two snatching cases were reported in the city on Friday night and Saturday morning. Both cases involve bike-borne criminals.

According to officers at Lake Town police station, an elderly woman was walking along the service road near the Lake Town clock tower around 5am on Saturday when three men riding a motorcycle sped past her. One among them tucked at the neck and snatched her gold chain.

“The woman failed to read the registration number of the bike,” said an officer.

The police have started to analyse the CCTV footage of the area.

The second snatching was reported at Rupchand Mukherjee Lane in Bhowanipore.

Raj Maity, 18, was walking along the lane on Friday night when a man on a scooter snatched his mobile phone.

The youth has claimed that he was speaking with a friend over the phone at the time of the incident. He filed a complaint on Saturday.

“Maity claimed that he can identify the man if he sees him. We are trying to identify the snatcher from CCTV footage,” said an officer.

