Bidhannagar police summon protest leaders in connection with vandalism at Bikash Bhavan

Two leaders of the protest by axed school staff, Mehboob Mandal and Amit Ranjan Bhunia, were summoned to Bidhannagar (North) Police Station on Tuesday in connection with the probe into vandalism at Bikash Bhavan on May 15.

Mandal, who was present among the protesting teachers at the education secretariat on May 15, went to the police station around 4.40pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhunia went to the police station around the same time, sources said.

On May 23, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court asked the teachers, who have been protesting outside Bikash Bhavan since May 7, to move to Central Park and restrained the police from taking any coercive steps against them.

The court instructed the protesting teachers to visit the police station whenever called.

The notice sent to the residence of Mandal said: “It is revealed that you damaged Govt. property and obstructed the public servants from their lawful duty and threatened the public servants from doing their duty and there are also reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the protest allegations.”

On May 18, the police summoned 15 people for allegedly instigating or participating in the violence at Bikash Bhavan, where school staff sacked by a Supreme Court verdict held 3000-odd government employees and visitors hostage for over eight hours.

Mandal was one of those against whom an FIR was drawn up.

The police said the summonses had been issued based on electronic evidence.

When two of those summoned, Sudip Konar and Indrajit Mondal, moved the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh against alleged police excesses, the court ordered them to identify those who instigated violence on May 15.

“The two presented themselves before the police on May 22, and the police recorded their statements. Now, others like Mehboob Mandal are being asked to visit the police station,” said an officer.

The sacked teachers who are not specifically tainted have been allowed to return to school and work till the end of this year.

On May 30, the school service commission published a notification stating that these teachers must appear in a fresh recruitment test.