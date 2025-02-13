Bidhannagar police certificate to keep tabs on drivers after rape & murder of girl in New Town

Bidhannagar police have asked drivers of all autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and app cabs plying in their area to get police clearance certificates so the authorities have a database of their criminal records, if any.

The move came within days of an e-rickshaw driver getting arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl who was given a ride in the vehicle with the promise of dropping her home.

The girl’s body was found in a bushy area near Loha Bridge in New Town’s Action Area I.

The accused, Soumitra Roy, 26, was out on bail in a case of dowry death of his first wife.

Roy, from Nadia district, remarried and had been staying in a rented apartment in New Town’s Adarsh Pally since. People in the locality knew him as an e-rickshaw driver.

Officers said making the drivers submit their identity documents and keeping a record of their background during the process of issuing the police clearance certificate would make them aware of the fact that the authorities were keeping track of them.

The police said they have tried to bring all public transport vehicle drivers, especially those who often ferry single passengers, within the ambit of the drive.

Cops said e-rickshaws are found more in suburbs and used by people of all age groups and genders.

The project, taken up jointly by the police stations and the Bidhannagar traffic police, has already started with awareness camps, said a senior police officer.

“We are encouraging all auto drivers, e-rickshaw drivers and app cab drivers to get their police clearance certificates. It’s an online process for which they will not have to go anywhere,” said Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh.

Many of the drivers have completed the process, the police said.

“By following this process it would be easier to ascertain whether any of them (drivers) have warrants against them and are hiding here,” said deputy commissioner (New Town), Bidhannagar police, Manav Singla.

The body of the teenager who was allegedly raped and murdered last week was found in an area that was under Singla’s jurisdiction.

The teenager, who had left home after being scolded by her mother, loitered to a nearby neighbourhood and tried to return home close to midnight. An e-rickshaw approached her and she sought a ride.

The e-rickshaw driver first made her sit in the rear. When other passengers boarded the vehicle, he asked her to sit next to him.

Officers said Roy, who is in police custody, told the cops that the girl wanted to go home and he promised to drop her off after dropping all other passengers.

However, instead of dropping her home, he made a detour and took her to a deserted area close to Loha Bridge, where he allegedly raped and strangled her.

Roy was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage which showed the girl in his e-rickshaw.

The police said he confessed to the crime.