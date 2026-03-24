Bengal to deploy central forces for Ram Navami processions amid security concerns

The state government has decided to deploy central forces during Ram Navami processions if required, sources in the state home department said on Monday.

The state has witnessed communal clashes on Ram Navami in the past, prompting police to make special arrangements for the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Ram Navami will be observed on March 26.

Sources in the police said all superintendents and commissioners have been instructed to deploy central forces wherever necessary.

“Ram Navami could be extremely sensitive this year because of the elections, as well as the impact of the SIR (special intensive revision of electoral rolls). There could be disturbances. All police chiefs have been asked to use

their discretion on deploying central forces to manage the processions,” said a senior

officer at the state police

directorate.

In 2023, several clashes were reported in Howrah

during Ram Navami.

Last year, flare-ups linked to religious processions led to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of Howrah. It took several days for normal conditions to be

reinstated.

Calcutta alone saw more than 1,000 processions — large and small — criss-crossing the city during the festival last year.

Police officers said ensuring that processions adhere to pre-approved routes remains a major challenge.

“No weapons are allowed during processions. There will be extra forces, and if needed, central forces will be used,” said an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police.