Bengal police caution against rumours, attempts to create communal discord ahead of festival week

Bengal police on Saturday cautioned people against rumour-mongering and attempts to create communal discord ahead of the festival week.

They urged everyone to stay alert and inform the police if they came across such activities.

Eid will be celebrated on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

April 6, Sunday, is Ram Navami.

“The next 10 days are very important in West Bengal’s religious calendar and advisories have been sent to all police units to remain alert,” said Jawed Shamim, the additional director-general of police in charge of the state’s law and order.

“The state administration is... doing its best to spread awareness so no individual or mischief monger can create communal discord... during this festive period,” he said.

Senior officers of the state police urged residents to stay away from rumours and fake posts.

“We request everyone to stay away from indulging in violence based on false posts about identities on social media,” Shamim said.

The appeal came within hours of the cops registering a case with Shyampur police station, in rural Howrah, of an alleged attempt to incite communal violence.

“Ahead of the two celebrations, we received specific input about a section planning to create discord between two communities,” said Supratim Sarkar, additional director-general of police, South Bengal.

Police sources said they were probing the identities of those allegedly trying to unsettle peace in the area.

In Calcutta, police officers visited different parts of the city on Saturday to assess some of the sensitive pockets before drawing up the deployment schedule for forces for both festivals.

“Sensitive areas have been identified and detailed instructions have been sent out on what needs to be done,” Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma said.