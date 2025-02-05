Bengal government seeks Ramsar tag for Cooch Behar lake Rasikbil, awaits New Delhi approval

Rasikbil, a lake in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal, has been nominated by the state government for the consideration of the Union environment, forests and climate change ministry as a potential Ramsar site (wetland of international importance).

If New Delhi approves, Rasikbil’s case will go to the Ramsar authorities for formal clearance.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands governs Ramsar sites. This intergovernmental treaty provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

Rasikbil, if cleared, will be the third Ramsar site in the state after the East Kolkata Wetlands and the Sunderbans. Presently, India is third in the world, after the United Kingdom and Mexico, with 89 Ramsar sites.

“We have nominated Rasikbil as a potential Ramsar site and the decision will be forwarded to the Union environment, forests and climate change ministry for clearance and Ramsar referral,” environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on the sidelines of a meeting to mark World Wetlands Day on February 2.

“The proposal, which came from the state forest department as Rasikbil is located within a designated forest area, got cleared about a week back in the state wetlands committee meeting,” a senior environment department official said.

Rasikbil, a habitat for bird species like cormorants, storks, ibis, spoonbills, kingfishers, parrots, owls, and many others, is a major tourist spot in north Bengal.

“We welcome the decision and hope that Rasikbil will meet the criteria set by the Ramsar authorities for official clearance” stated Animesh Bose of the non-profit Himalayan Nature & Adventure Foundation (HNAF).

State environment secretary Roshni Sen said her department was working to stop encroachment into the east Calcutta wetlands and undertake de-silting of the fisheries there.